Two state hospital workers positive for COVID-19

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Two more employees at Florida State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Chattahoochee, have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The pair worked alongside a hospital employee who earlier this month tested positive for the virus, according to Kelly Benjamin, a spokesman for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, a union that represents state workers. One of the two workers was diagnosed on Saturday, Benjamin said.

Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Aly Coleman last week confirmed to The News Service of Florida that nine DCF workers had tested positive and 16 others were self-isolating after being exposed to the virus. The two new cases brought the number of DCF workers who have been diagnosed with the disease to 11.

Agency officials on April 4 announced they were taking extra precautions to halt the spread of the virus at the North Florida mental-health facility. In a statement, agency officials said hospital admissions would be placed on a temporary hold through April 30 to clean and sanitize the facility. Officials said staff members were also being trained to properly use protective gear and were asked to establish quarantine areas for all incoming patients after admissions resume.