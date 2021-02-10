Stimulus checks act more as disaster relief than economic

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Federal officials continue discussing the Biden Administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. One of the plan’s nonnegotiable sections seems to be the $1,400 stimulus checks for qualifying residents.

Several stimulus checks have been released over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, but are these checks making a difference?

“I don’t think they help, none of the others have,” said Congressman Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) “We’ve done this experiment twice now. It was done during the George Bush years and all we ended up with was people going out and buying TVs. It didn’t stimulate the economy.”

Dunn added that even the stimulus packages carried out during the Trump Administration—the $1,200 and $600 stimulus checks—did not stimulate the economy, acting more as disaster relief than economic stimulus.

Last week when we asked what you did with your stimulus check money, that is exactly what some of you said happened.

A lot of people said they used it to pay bills, help family members pay bills, pay off debt and in some instances stimulate the economy by paying for basic needs like groceries, car repairs or gas. Many also said they put it in the bank.

While these things are all important, Dunn said it does not stimulate the economy in the way some lawmakers hoped.

But many said they didn’t receive a stimulus check at all.

Not all will qualify for a stimulus check. The last round of stimulus checks included $600 per person, plus $600 per child under 17, as long as they fell under the income threshold.

Those who don’t qualify are those who make over $75,000 per year, dependents, nonresidents, people without a social security number, deceased people, and people who the IRS doesn’t know about.

If you do qualify and are still waiting on your stimulus check, file your taxes for this upcoming season so that the IRS does know about you. Or, visit the IRS’s Get My Payment online tool.

Dunn said pumping money into the economy in the form of stimulus checks is actually harmful to the economy, making the market more volatile and the value of the dollar lower.

“Anytime the government is out spending money wildly, they can actually debauch the currency itself,” Dunn said. “We’re talking about, in this [Biden’s] package, an amount of money that’s equal to 15% of the entire GDP of the country in one fell swoop.”

“By the way, we also still have a trillion dollars that we’ve appropriated that sits unspent that actually could go to the economy and has done good things like, oh, PPP, keeping employers open,” Dunn added.

Dunn said that a better way to stimulate the economy for the longterm is by protecting the businesses and lowering unemployment, a figure which he said will not decrease while the government continues to send people “free money.”

“When I go around and talk to employers all over my district, they all say the same thing: ‘I don’t need any more free money, I need employees. Stop paying them to stay home,’” Dunn said. “If you give people more unemployment insurance, well, they’ll be grateful but they won’t work, and you need people to work. That’s what makes the economy go.”

Dunn said both sides are still working on solidifying a plan for the next relief package. In the latest proposal, House Democrats rejected capping the individual income threshold for $50,000 and would provide the $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans making $75,000 a year.

“If we can get the Speaker to let us [Republican representatives] work with her, which so far she has not, we think we can approve this bill,” Dunn said.