Spring breakers who came to Gulf Shores test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison confirms that a group of spring breakers who visited Gulf Shores has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marc Levicott with University of Wisconsin-Madison Police tells WKRG News 5 that the students started their spring break in Nashville, Tennessee on March 13, then moved their trip down to Gulf Shores on March 16.

When they returned home, multiple students developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Most of the students were members of fraternities and sororities. Now the university is asking all students who traveled for Spring Break to self-quarantine for 14 days.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Ankoviak's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ankoviak's Kindergarten Class"

Coronavirus Show Streams Daily at Noon PST

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Show Streams Daily at Noon PST"

Telehealth expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth expands"

Alabama beaches closed by order of the Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama beaches closed by order of the Governor"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"
More Local News