Second death related to coronavirus confirmed in New York

Coronavirus Pandemic
SUFFERN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second death has been linked to coronavirus in New York State. According to Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone, a test after a death on March 12 came back positive for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Carbone, the 65-year-old had underlying health issues that were likely a contributing factor in their death.

This is the first confirmed death related to CORVID-19 in Rockland County and the second confirmed death in New York State. Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday morning an 82-year-old woman from New York City died of complications due to CORVID-19.

