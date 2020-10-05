Residents concerned, but not shocked, at Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, Prestident Trump was airlifted to the Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positve for the coronavirus. While some were shocked, others said they saw it coming.

“You can take precautions; you can not take precautions,” said Karen Yasinkus, Bay County resident and registered republican. “It seems like it’s very difficult to nail down exactly what’s going on so I wasn’t necessarily surprised.”

Local residents said that while they were not necessarily shocked, they are nonetheless saddened.

“It’s sad because it’s a human being that we need to respect like everybody with COVID-19, we need to respect Mr. Trump or any person,” said Fransisco Revilla, Walton County resident and registered republican.

And it has not changed their opinions about the president or the virus.

“It hasn’t changed my mind about the president, no,” Yasinkus said. “I don’t think he’s downplayed the virus.”

But Walton County Republican Party Committeeman Time Norris said although the diagnosis had temporarily pulled the president off the campaign trail, he does not think it willa ffect the campaign one bit.

“I think he’s going to do fine. I thin him being out for a few days is going to be a good break for him,” Norris said. “But knowing him he’s got that type-A personality and he wants to get out there and continue to hit the trail.”

Norris added that the Trump Campaign Offices arounf the state are also hard at work during this time.

“Absentees seem to be a big, the mail-out ballots. and they seem to be the biggest focus. To make sure we call our absentees and make sure they get them in,” Norris said.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the First Family, and anyone who has contracted the virus, for a full recovery.