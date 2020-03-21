PHOTOS: Customers line up in front of Dothan Sam’s Club

Breaking News
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Photos taken Saturday morning show the new reality of shopping in the Circle City.

As shoppers continue to search and stockpile supplies, a line eventually formed across the front entrance of Dothan’s Sam’s Club since the store only allowed 20 people in at a time. Several shoppers were seen with gloves and masks to prevent exposing themselves to the pandemic while others maintained distanced from others while waiting in line.

Stores in Dothan have recently seen shortages of supplies caused by panic buying during the COVID-19 pandemic — with toilet paper, sanitizing supplies, and wipe being missing from shelves this past week. To cope, Sam’s Club limited purchases one of each of the most highly sought after items.

Numerous people, including President Donald Trump and a tearful nurse, have urged citizens to shop normally and not begin hoarding supplies in preparation for the pandemic.

Across the country, grocery stores have begun hiring more employees to meet the demands caused by the situation. However, maintaining social distancing and sterilization standards are proving difficult for smaller stores.

