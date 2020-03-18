PCBPD patroling beach to keep spring breakers out of large groups

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an executive order was passed Tuesday by Governor Desantis in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Panama City Beach Police are patrolling the beach to implement the ordinance against large crowds.

“We’re looking for groups that are over 10, we’re telling them they need to break up a little bit. They got to try to keep their distance of 10 feet apart. It’s to protect them and protect the people around them,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief, Drew Whitman.

Beach Police have been patrolling the white sand since the ordinance passed and are separating crowds.

“It doesn’t always work but we’re doing the best that we can, ” said PCBPD Corporal, Nicholas Caligiure.

A difficult thing to do when hundreds of spring breakers are hanging out all across the area.

“If you’re here with your friend, you’re gonna split for a minute if we ask you to, but as soon as we’re gone they could be ganging back up,” said Caligiure.

Spring breakers say the Coronavirus isn’t stopping their fun.

“For me the Coronavirus has not really affected Spring Break too much. It made it better because everyone is coming together. There’s no way we’re going to stop it by shutting down bars. That’s not a thing. So everyone just came together on the beach, we’re all hanging out. It’s not affecting us, so it hasn’t affected Spring Break in my opinion, except cheaper flights and longer spring break,” said Spring Breaker, Maverick Tannehill.

“The young kids I know they all want to have a good time right now. So it’s hard for all of us. I think we will get through it,” said Spring Breaker, Izzy Aastelic.

Other beaches in the Panhandle have shut down, but there is no word yet if Panama City Beach will follow suit.