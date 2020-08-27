Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Local Piggly Wigglys install ‘Sanitize-It’ cart cleaning machine

Coronavirus Pandemic

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Many stores are taking extraordinary measures when it comes to protecting customers from COVID-19.

Apalachicola’s Piggly Wiggly included, as they just bought a brand new “Sanitize-It” cart cleaning machine.

The store says the machine is fairly easy to run and requires only one push of a button. After the button is pushed, you simply push your cart through the opening.

The $6,000 machine allows multiple carts to be cleaned at one time, and it also keeps staff from having to spray down each buggy as they come in.

Morton Mclemore’s family owns the Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly and he says this machine will help reassure customers about their cleaning efforts.

“Basically we got this to protect our customers, to make the shopping experience fun and safe for them still. Because customers have been worried about coming in shopping, and worried about germs, and covid and such so this kind of takes this out of the equation for them,” said Mclemore.

You can expect to see more of these cart sanitizer machines in other local Piggly Wigglys.

The St. George Island location also had theirs installed Tuesday afternoon.

