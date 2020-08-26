Local man passes from COVID but leaves behind a special message

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local family is now mourning the loss of a loved one who passed from COVID-19, but the message he left behind on his cell phone will last a lifetime.

“I hope I can save one life by telling you all this,” said David Emory.

On July 11th, 53-year old David Emory was taken to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center after showing symptoms for COVID-19.

“He was discharged from Gulf Coast Hospital and they said that he was fine, they sent him home with an oxygen concentrator. Three hours later, from the knees down he was blue. I had to call an ambulance to come and get him so his last words to me were, ‘am I going to die and I love you’. And that’s the last time I ever spoke to him,” said Paisley Emory, wife of David Emory.

That would be the last time Paisley spoke to her husband.

From there David was put on a ventilator at Bay Medical for a month before his passing.

David made a video on July 13th on his phone warning people who aren’t taking the virus seriously. His wife Paisley found the video after David passed.

“Please please people take this seriously. Because it is no joke. I can’t stress that enough. Please protect yourselves, otherwise, this is going to get very very ugly,” said David.

Saying at first he was hesitant to wear a mask, and didn’t know anyone with the virus, but that things changed very quickly for their family.

“I hope that it will help somebody to protect themselves and not end up in the situation that my family has,” said Paisley.

Emory describes her husband as very loving and always having a smile on his face.

She says she hopes that the pain her family has been through can help to save someone else.

“Please try and protect yourselves, be safe. That’s all, that was his message, he wanted to help save one life, if we can help save one life then sharing his video and our pain is absolutely worth it,” said David.