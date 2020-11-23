Jackson County Health Dept. to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County will now be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to its residents on Monday, November 23rd, and Tuesday, November 24th.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management will be providing the testing at the Jackson County Health Department.

The testing will take place both Monday and Tuesday from 9 am until 4 pm.

To be tested people need to bring a valid photo ID, and anyone under the age of 18 has to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The exact address of the testing will take place at the Jackson County Health Department, at 4979 Healthy Way in Marianna, Fl 32448.

