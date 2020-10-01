FSU cancels spring break amid pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Florida State University students should shelve their spring break plans.

As it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the university on Wednesday announced a revamped schedule for the spring semester, including canceling spring break.

The first day of the semester will remain Jan. 6, but the first three days of classes will be taught online. With spring break canceled, the semester will end April 23, a week earlier than originally planned.

“The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break,” Sally McRorie, the university’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a message Wednesday to students, faculty, and staff.