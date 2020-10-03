Former NJ Governor Chris Christie hospitalized with coronavirus

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tweeted that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie says that after consulting with his doctors Saturday, he went to Morristown Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.

Christie says he is experiencing mild symptoms but because of his history of asthma, “we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate with Joe Biden.

In photos from a White House Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday, Christie, Kellyanne Conway and two GOP senators who have since tested positive can be seen talking in close proximity and even hugging individuals before the introduction of proposed justice Amy Coney Barrett.