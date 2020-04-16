For some, stimulus money could already be on a card

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The $1,200 stimulus payments are already heading to some Americans via a direct deposit transfer to their banks.

However, some people choose to get their IRS returns via a reloadable Netspend card. The card is issued via TurboTax and is often thrown away when the money is spent.

However, stimulus money is also going to this card, whether customers still have it or not. We contacted Netspend after hearing from local residents about their refund showing up on their cards. This is their full statement:

Netspend wants everyone, including former customers, to get their stimulus money as quickly, easily and securely as possible. If a customer has lost or inadvertently destroyed their Netspend card, but has an open Netspend account, they can order a complimentary replacement card by logging into our online account center or mobile app. In instances where deposits are made to closed accounts, Netspend is proactively contacting customers to confirm if they would like to reopen their account and receive a complimentary replacement card, or if they would like their funds returned to the IRS to distribute via an alternative method.

We encourage all our customers, both inactive and active, to confirm their account and contact information is up to date through our online account platform and mobile app. through the online platform, customers can find details on how to order a replacement card, confirm direct deposit information, sign up for text and email alerts to receive notifications when deposits hit their account and find additional resources including a link to the IRS site for the latest stimulus check information. We encourage customers to use our online tools as much as possible to avoid any unnecessary call center wait times.

In the coming weeks, Netspend will also support consumers who receive paper stimulus checks by enabling them to deposit the check into an existing or new Netspend account through a check load feature in the Netspend mobile app.