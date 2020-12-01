Florida surpasses one million COVID-19 cases

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, the state of Florida reaches a new milestone as we surpass one million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

This comes just two months after Governor Ron DeSantis fully reopened the state.

1,008,166 is how many positive COVID-19 cases there are statewide as of Tuesday.

As the battle against the virus continues, Dr. Samir Patel said it will get worse before it gets better.

“The number of cases that we are seeing right now are actually higher than they were in our peak in Bay County over the summer,” Patel said.

There have been a little more than 312-thousand positive COVID-19 cases in Florida since Governor DeSantis announced phase three which removed all restrictions.

In Bay County – there were roughly more than 1600 new COVID-19 cases in the month of November.

Patel is an interventional cardiologist, he said he has never seen hospitals this full in his career.

“I’ve never worked in a hospital where there has been every single ICU bed filled,” Patel said.

Now that the state has officially passed this grim milestone, some are asking if there will now be a statewide mask mandate or another shutdown. However, in a press conference on Monday, Governor DeSantis said not to expect either.

“No lockdowns, no fines, no school closures, no one is losing their job because of a government dictate, no one is losing their livelihood or business, that is totally off the table,” DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis claims his way is the right way. Because of that doctors like Patel say it is our job to stop the spread.

“If you have a restaurant that is opened up space out the tables, there is no reason to pack a bar with one hundred people right next to each other,” Patel said. “That’s not the right way to open up the economy.”

With no restrictions it just has officials waiting for the go ahead on a vaccine.

“Hopefully the mortality rates will stay low but the cases will still increase until we get a vaccine,” Patel said.