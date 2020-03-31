Dothan family feeding the homeless during coronavirus shutdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Bernice Chambers and her family are providing food for the homeless around Dothan.

Peanut butter and jelly, ham, pastries, snacks, and pizza are some of the items they are purchasing with their money to hand out.

“We get up about 9:45 each morning, and we bag it up and then, like, Little Caesars opens at 11 so we wait there and then bring it back to the house, bag it up and then be out here around 11:20, 11:15,” volunteer Mercedes Bishop said.

With COVID-19 shutting a lot of places down, Dothan’s homeless residents said they are having an even more difficult time finding a meal.

“These people are hungry, and the more that the coronavirus is spreading, the more churches are shutting their doors, and the more people are shutting their arms,” resident Tarah Moore said. “So, people that have their arms wide open, they come to feed the ones that are hungry.”

The homeless residents said they are grateful for the help and don’t know what they would do without them.

“That’s the only lifeline we got,” Kennethray Elmore said. “We have nothing. A lot of us down here can’t get food stamps or nothing, and if it weren’t for these people right here bringing us food. Well, we’d go hungry.”

Chambers said people around the community can help out by donating to her cause.

You can reach Mrs. Chambers at 334-790-4005.