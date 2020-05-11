Disney World now accepting hotel reservations for July 1 and beyond

Coronavirus Pandemic
Posted: / Updated:

The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios were closed along with other theme parks around the state to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s still unclear when the park will reopen, Disney World says it will start accepting hotel reservations for July or later.

According to Disney’s website, guests can now make reservations for arrivals on July 1 and later. Previously, Disney World had stopped accepting reservations before June 1.

Disney World parks and resort hotels closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. A reopening date has yet to be announced.

Guests interested in canceling or modifying their existing reservations or making a new reservation should click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Gym protesters do squats and push-ups outside courthouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gym protesters do squats and push-ups outside courthouse"

The HomeDabbler talks house plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "The HomeDabbler talks house plants"

Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class"

Multiple departments battle house fire in Callaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple departments battle house fire in Callaway"

Families celebrate Mother's Day at Captain Anderson's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families celebrate Mother's Day at Captain Anderson's"
More Local News