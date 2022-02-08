PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe saw little change in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week.

A total of 57 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties. One week ago, 60 patients were hospitalized in the three hospitals.

The highest number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was 154 patients on August 19.

Among all of the Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Northwest Florida, more than 85 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

Vaccination rates remain low across Northwest Florida.

In the news release, hospital officials wrote, “we cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated including a booster shot for those who are eligible, Ascension Sacred Heart believes the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects. Ascension Sacred Heart understands that some may have concerns about the vaccine.”

Ascension advises if you need to be tested for COVID-19, please contact your primary care physician, the local department of health, pharmacy or other health centers that provides COVID-19 testing.

There are many testing locations now available throughout the community and COVID-19 antigen self-tests may also be available at your pharmacy for home testing.

