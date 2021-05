Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, May 5th

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,135 (21 increase)

Residents: 19,320 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 815 (no change)

Deaths: 386 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 881 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,074 (no change)

Residents: 1,073 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,317 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,283 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,960 (no change)

Residents: 1,937 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 102 (1 increase)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,693 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,690 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,203 (11 increase)

Residents: 6,132 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 71 (1 increase)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 364 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,250 (5 increase)

Residents: 2,217 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,776 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,910 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 866 (2 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 320 (2 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,526 (24 increase)

Residents: 20,297 (23 increase)

Non-Residents: 228 (1 increase)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 737 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,730 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,709 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,253,929 (4,394 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,211,728 (4,306 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 91,425 (256 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,478 (79 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 706 (3 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 154,614,782 (841,624 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,232,755 (26,561 increase)

Total recovered globally: 91,171,012

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,544,460 (55,402 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 579,122 (1,277 increase)

