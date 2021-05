Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, May 19th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, May 17th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,435 (86 increase)

Residents: 19,612 (42 increase)

Non-Residents: 823 (1 increase)

Deaths: 393 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 900 (6 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,078 (no change)

Residents: 1,077 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,347 (11 increase)

Residents: 1,307 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 40 (6 increase)

Deaths: 20 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 39 (3 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,973 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,949 (no change)

Non-Residents: 24 (1 increase)

Deaths: 45 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,700 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,697 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,254 (8 increase)

Residents: 6,182 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 72 (2 decrease)

Deaths: 157 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 369 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,271 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,238 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 92 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,867 (13 increase)

Residents: 6,984 (13 increase)

Non-Residents: 883 (no change)

Deaths: 88 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 323 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,738 (29 increase)

Residents: 20,502 (28 increase)

Non-Residents: 235 (1 increase)

Deaths: 365 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 752 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,745 (5 increase)

Residents: 2,724 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,299,596 (5,616 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,256,645 (5,497 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 93,598 (450 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,271 (138 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 728 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 164,423,903 (1,194,162 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,408,431 (25,870 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,534,048,751

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 33,012,767 (52,896 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 587,564 (1,348 increase)

