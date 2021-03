Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, March 31st

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, March 30th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,387 (71 decrease)

Residents: 18,644 (18 increase)

Non-Residents: 743 (1 increase)

Deaths: 374 (5 increase)

Hospitalizations: 826 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,055 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,054 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,295 (no change)

Residents: 1,262 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,916 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,893 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,658 (11 increase)

Residents: 1,655 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,060 (1 increase)

Residents: 5,996 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 154 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 356 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,212 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,180 (no change)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 89 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,315 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,536 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 779 (1 increase)

Deaths: 83 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 301 (3 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,749 (15 increase)

Residents: 19,538 (14 increase)

Non-Residents: 210 (1 increase)

Deaths: 351 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 708 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,673 (3 change)

Residents: 2,653 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 136 (2 increase)

Florida’s total cases: 2,057,735 (5,294 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,019,500 (5,146 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 85,197 (224 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,425 (87 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 647 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 128,636,973 (756,434 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,809,454 (13,023 increase)

Total recovered globally: 72,976,925

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,452,058 (103,045 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 551,863 (1,492 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.