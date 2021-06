Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, June 2nd

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,584 (7 increase)

Residents: 19,754 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 830 (1 increase)

Deaths: 394 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 919 (5 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,084 (no change)

Residents: 1,083 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,360 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,320 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 40 (no change)

Deaths: 20 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 41 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,979 (no change)

Residents: 1,955 (no change)

Non-Residents: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,707 (no change)

Residents: 1,704 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,314 (5 increase)

Residents: 6,241 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 73 (no change)

Deaths: 158 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 373 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,285 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,252 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 95 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,924 (7 increase)

Residents: 7,030 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 894 (2 increase)

Deaths: 89 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 326 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,896 (6 increase)

Residents: 20,658 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 237 (no change)

Deaths: 367 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 762 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,752 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,731 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,327,989 (1,234 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,284,500 (1,185 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 95,438 (228 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,924 (55 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 741 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 170,861,753 (481,163 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,683,524 (130,827 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,967,756,634

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 33,303,472 (25,814 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 595,770 (917 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.