Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 9

Bay County

—Total Cases: 9,344

—Residents: 8,981

—Non-Residents: 363

—Deaths: 177

—Hospitalizations: 460

Liberty County

—Total Cases: 632

—Residents: 632

—Non-Residents: 1

—Deaths: 14

—Hospitalizations: 17

Franklin County

—Total Cases: 843

—Residents: 830

—Non-Residents: 13

—Deaths: 4

—Hospitalizations: 10

Gulf County

—Total Cases: 1,113

—Residents: 1,098

—Non-Residents: 15

—Deaths: 24

—Hospitalizations: 63

Calhoun County

—Total Cases: 949

—Residents: 947

—Non-Residents: 2

—Deaths: 22

—Hospitalizations: 42

Jackson County

—Total Cases: 4,053

—Residents: 4,001

—Non-Residents: 52

—Deaths: 101

—Hospitalizations: 240

Holmes County

—Total Cases: 1,276

—Residents: 1,254

—Non-Residents: 22

—Deaths: 17

—Hospitalizations: 48

Walton County

—Total Cases: 4,000

—Residents: 3,622

—Non-Residents: 378

—Deaths: 39

—Hospitalizations: 167

Okaloosa County

—Total Cases: 10,204

—Residents: 10,092

—Non-Residents: 111

—Deaths: 174

—Hospitalizations: 447

Washington County

—Total Cases: 1,610

—Residents: 1,594

—Non-Residents: 16

—Deaths: 27

—Hospitalizations: 102

Florida’s total cases: 1,083,362

Florida Residents: 1,065,476

Resident Hospitalizations: 57,210

Resident Deaths: 19,462

Non-Resident Deaths: 254

Total confirmed cases globally: 68,838,273

Total deaths globally: 1,568,512

Total recoveries globally: 44,323,177

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 15,381,450

Total deaths in the U.S.: 289,298

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.