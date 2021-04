Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 7th

FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, a vial of of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. A top official at the European Medicines Agency says there’s a causal link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare cases of blood clots, but he says the benefits of getting the vaccine still outweigh the risks, it was reported on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, April 5th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,472 (36 decrease)

Residents: 18,712 (31 increase)

Non-Residents: 765 (5 increase)

Deaths: 376 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 833 (6 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,057 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,056 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,297 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,264 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 18 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 30 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,922 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,899 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,663 (no change)

Residents: 1,660 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,087 (13 increase)

Residents: 6,022 (13 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 357 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,219 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,187 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,400 (25 increase)

Residents: 6,612 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 788 (4 increase)

Deaths: 84 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 303 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,847 (31 increase)

Residents: 19,635 (30 increase)

Non-Residents: 211 (1 increase)

Deaths: 355 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 712 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,681 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,661 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,096,747 (11,441 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,057,359 (11,079 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 86,292 (492 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,822 (112 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 654 (no change)

Total confirmed cases globally: 132,775,013 (1,204,131 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,880,681 (24,136 increase)

Total recovered globally: 75,412,047

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,907,352 (171,726 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 558,956 (3,730 increase)

