Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 28th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,956 (17 increase)

Residents: 19,169 (15 increase)

Non-Residents: 787 (2 increase)

Deaths: 384 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 874 (5 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,069 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,068 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,309 (5 increase)

Residents: 1,276 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,950 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,927 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,686 (no change)

Residents: 1,683 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,165 (14 increase)

Residents: 6,098 (14 increase)

Non-Residents: 67 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 360 (2 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,236 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,203 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,717 (5 increase)

Residents: 6,858 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 859 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 315 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,355 (28 increase)

Residents: 20,129 (28 increase)

Non-Residents: 225 (no change)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 732 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,716 (no change)

Residents: 2,695 (no change)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,222,546 (5,178 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,180,924 (5,080 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 90,059 (251 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,030 (72 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 692 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 149,036,962 (876,210 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,141,143 (15,370 increase)

Total recovered globally: 86,485,444

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,214,382 (61,851 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 574,156 (1,112 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.