Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 28th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, April 27th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,956 (17 increase)
- Residents: 19,169 (15 increase)
- Non-Residents: 787 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 384 (2 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 874 (5 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,069 (4 increase)
- Residents: 1,068 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,309 (5 increase)
- Residents: 1,276 (5 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,950 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,927 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,686 (no change)
- Residents: 1,683 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,165 (14 increase)
- Residents: 6,098 (14 increase)
- Non-Residents: 67 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 360 (2 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,236 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,203 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,717 (5 increase)
- Residents: 6,858 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 859 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 315 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,355 (28 increase)
- Residents: 20,129 (28 increase)
- Non-Residents: 225 (no change)
- Deaths: 361 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 732 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,716 (no change)
- Residents: 2,695 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,222,546 (5,178 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,180,924 (5,080 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 90,059 (251 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 35,030 (72 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 692 (4 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 149,036,962 (876,210 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,141,143 (15,370 increase)
Total recovered globally: 86,485,444
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,214,382 (61,851 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 574,156 (1,112 increase)
