Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 21st

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, April 20th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,807 (16 increase)

Residents: 19,028 (15 increase)

Non-Residents: 779 (1 increase)

Deaths: 381 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 858 (4 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,062 (no change)

Residents: 1,061 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,308 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,275 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,934 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,911 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 43 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 99 (1 increase)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,676 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,673 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,126 (1 decrease)

Residents: 6,060 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 66 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,227 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,194 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,646 (17 increase)

Residents: 6,797 (15 increase)

Non-Residents: 849 (2 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 310 (2 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,215 (22 increase)

Residents: 19,990 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 224 (no change)

Deaths: 359 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 727 (4 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,701 (no change)

Residents: 2,680 (no change)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,184,354 (11,216 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,143,358 (5,496 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 88,752 (231 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,616 (83 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 678 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 143,283,366 (829,583 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,049,638 (13,867 increase)

Total recovered globally: 82,138,454

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,820,518 (42,954 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 568,874 (597 increase)

