Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 21st

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, April 20th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,807 (16 increase)
- Residents: 19,028 (15 increase)
- Non-Residents: 779 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 381 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 858 (4 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,062 (no change)
- Residents: 1,061 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,308 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,275 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,934 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,911 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 43 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 99 (1 increase)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,676 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,673 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,126 (1 decrease)
- Residents: 6,060 (1 decrease)
- Non-Residents: 66 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,227 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,194 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,646 (17 increase)
- Residents: 6,797 (15 increase)
- Non-Residents: 849 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 310 (2 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,215 (22 increase)
- Residents: 19,990 (22 increase)
- Non-Residents: 224 (no change)
- Deaths: 359 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 727 (4 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,701 (no change)
- Residents: 2,680 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,184,354 (11,216 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,143,358 (5,496 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 88,752 (231 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 34,616 (83 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 678 (2 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 143,283,366 (829,583 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,049,638 (13,867 increase)
Total recovered globally: 82,138,454
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,820,518 (42,954 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 568,874 (597 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.