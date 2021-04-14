Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 14th

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, April 13th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,674 (31 increase)

Residents: 18,904 (30 increase)

Non-Residents: 770 (1 increase)

Deaths: 377 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 846 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,061 (no change)

Residents: 1,060 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,305 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,271 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (1 increase)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 32 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,926 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,903 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,665 (no change)

Residents: 1,662 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,103 (4 increase)

Residents: 6,038 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,221 (no change)

Residents: 2,188 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,560 (22 increase)

Residents: 6,720 (19 increase)

Non-Residents: 840 (3 increase)

Deaths: 85 (no charge)

Hospitalizations: 306 (2 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,038 (77 increase)

Residents: 19,825 (76 increase)

Non-Residents: 212 (1 increase)

Deaths: 357 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 720 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,699 (4 increase)

Residents: 2,678 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,141,686 (6,772 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,101,365 (6,695 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 87,523 (236 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,164 (44 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 665 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 137,852,958 (836,277 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,965,374 (24,541 increase)

Total recovered globally: 78,550,849

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,247,665 (154,255 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 562,428 (1,745 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.