Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, April 14th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Tuesday, April 13th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,674 (31 increase)
- Residents: 18,904 (30 increase)
- Non-Residents: 770 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 377 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 846 (2 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,061 (no change)
- Residents: 1,060 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,305 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,271 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 34 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 32 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,926 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,903 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,665 (no change)
- Residents: 1,662 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,103 (4 increase)
- Residents: 6,038 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 65 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,221 (no change)
- Residents: 2,188 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,560 (22 increase)
- Residents: 6,720 (19 increase)
- Non-Residents: 840 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 85 (no charge)
- Hospitalizations: 306 (2 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,038 (77 increase)
- Residents: 19,825 (76 increase)
- Non-Residents: 212 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 357 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 720 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,699 (4 increase)
- Residents: 2,678 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,141,686 (6,772 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,101,365 (6,695 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 87,523 (236 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 34,164 (44 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 665 (1 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 137,852,958 (836,277 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,965,374 (24,541 increase)
Total recovered globally: 78,550,849
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,247,665 (154,255 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 562,428 (1,745 increase)
