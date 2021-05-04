Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, May 4th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, May 3rd.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,114 (60 increase)

Residents: 19,299 (45 increase)

Non-Residents: 815 (15 increase)

Deaths: 386 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 880 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,074 (no change)

Residents: 1,073 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,316 (no change)

Residents: 1,282 (no change)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,960 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,937 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,689 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,686 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,192 (9 increase)

Residents: 6,122 (8 increase)

Non-Residents: 70 (1 increase)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 363 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,245 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,212 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,770 (11 increase)

Residents: 6,906 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 864 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 318 (2 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,502 (23 increase)

Residents: 20,274 (23 increase)

Non-Residents: 227 (2 increase)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 737 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,729 (4 increase)

Residents: 2,708 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,249,535 (3,682 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,207,422 (N/A)

Resident Hospitalizations: 91,169 (280 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,399 (92 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 703 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 153,773,158 (706,029 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,206,194 (11,318 increase)

Total recovered globally: 90,458,164

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,489,058 (44,024 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 577,845 (531 increase)

