Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, May 11th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, May 10th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 20,278 (18 increase)
- Residents: 19,456 (18 increase)
- Non-Residents: 822 (no change)
- Deaths: 390 (2 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 889 (3 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,075 (no change)
- Residents: 1,074 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,330 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,296 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 34 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 35 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,968 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,945 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,695 (no change)
- Residents: 1,692 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,239 (9 increase)
- Residents: 6,167 (9 increase)
- Non-Residents: 72 (no change)
- Deaths: 157 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 366 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,264 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,231 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,811 (1 decrease)
- Residents: 6,938 (1 decrease)
- Non-Residents: 873 (no change)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 320 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,622 (13 increase)
- Residents: 20,392 (13 increase)
- Non-Residents: 229 (no change)
- Deaths: 363 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 742 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,736 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,715 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 52 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,275,365 (3,263 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,232,820 (3,253 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 92,348 (223 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 35,831 (48 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 716 (1 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 158,517,386 (634,661 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,308,134 (47,623 increase)
Total recovered globally: 95,190,940
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,756,428 (24,239 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 582,418 (381 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.