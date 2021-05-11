Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, May 11th

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, May 10th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,278 (18 increase)

Residents: 19,456 (18 increase)

Non-Residents: 822 (no change)

Deaths: 390 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 889 (3 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,075 (no change)

Residents: 1,074 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,330 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,296 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 35 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,968 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,945 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,695 (no change)

Residents: 1,692 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,239 (9 increase)

Residents: 6,167 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 72 (no change)

Deaths: 157 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 366 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,264 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,231 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,811 (1 decrease)

Residents: 6,938 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 873 (no change)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 320 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,622 (13 increase)

Residents: 20,392 (13 increase)

Non-Residents: 229 (no change)

Deaths: 363 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 742 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,736 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,715 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,275,365 (3,263 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,232,820 (3,253 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 92,348 (223 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,831 (48 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 716 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 158,517,386 (634,661 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,308,134 (47,623 increase)

Total recovered globally: 95,190,940

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,756,428 (24,239 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 582,418 (381 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.