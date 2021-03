Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, March 30th

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination on a table prior to Croatia’s Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic being vaccinated, in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Admir Buljubasic/Pool via AP)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, March 25th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,458 (90 decrease)

Residents: 18,626 (86 decrease)

Non-Residents: 742 (4 decrease)

Deaths: 369 (5 increase)

Hospitalizations: 824 (5 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,054 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,053 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,295 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,262 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,914 (7 increase)

Residents: 1,891 (7 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,647 (9 increase)

Residents: 1,644 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,059 (13 increase)

Residents: 5,995 (13 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 154 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 356 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,212 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,180 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 32 (1 incresae)

Deaths: 47 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 89 (2 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,303 (19 increase)

Residents: 6,525 (17 increase)

Non-Residents: 778 (2 increase)

Deaths: 83 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 298 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,734 (91 increase)

Residents: 19,524 (67 increase)

Non-Residents: 209 (no change)

Deaths: 351 (4 increase)

Hospitalizations: 707 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,670 (12 change)

Residents: 2,650 (12 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 136 (2 increase)

Florida’s total cases: 2,052,441 (25,012 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,014,354 (24,432 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 84,973 (770 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,338 (381 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 645 (13 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 127,880,539 (3,916,462 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,796,431 (48,906 increase)

Total recovered globally: 72,555,518

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,349,019 (368,391 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 550,371 (4,774 increase)

