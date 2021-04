Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, April 27th

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, April 26th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,939 (112 increase)

Residents: 19,154 (36 increase)

Non-Residents: 785 (2 increase)

Deaths: 382 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 869 (5 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,065 (no change)

Residents: 1,064 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,309 (no change)

Residents: 1,276 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,949 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,926 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 101 (1 increase)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,686 (no change)

Residents: 1,683 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,151 (8 increase)

Residents: 6,084 (8 increase)

Non-Residents: 67 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 358 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,235 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,202 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,712 (10 increase)

Residents: 6,854 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 858 (1 increase)

Deaths: 88 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 314 (2 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,327 (29 increase)

Residents: 20,101 (29 increase)

Non-Residents: 225 (no change)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 730 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,716 (6 increase)

Residents: 2,695 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,217,368 (8,784 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,175,844 (8,654 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 89,808 (351 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,958 (110 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 688 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 148,160,752 (748,642 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,125,773 (12,196 increase)

Total recovered globally: 85,782,192

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,152,531 (51,685 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 573,044 (683 increase)

