Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, April 20th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, April 19th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,791 (69 increase)
- Residents: 19,013 (16 increase)
- Non-Residents: 778 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 380 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 854 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,062 (no change)
- Residents: 1,061 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,307 (1 decrease)
- Residents: 1,274 (1 decrease)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,931 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,908 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,673 (no change)
- Residents: 1,670 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,127 (8 increase)
- Residents: 6,061 (8 increase)
- Non-Residents: 66 (no change)
- Deaths: 157 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,225 (no change)
- Residents: 2,192 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,629 (11 increase)
- Residents: 6,782 (9 increase)
- Non-Residents: 847 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 308 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,193 (25 increase)
- Residents: 19,968 (25 increase)
- Non-Residents: 224 (no change)
- Deaths: 359 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 723 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,701 (no change)
- Residents: 2,680 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,173,138 (5,645 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,137,862 (5,554 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 88,521 (247 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 34,533 (62 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 676 (5 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 142,453,783 (773,465 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,035,771 (11,539 increase)
Total recovered globally: 81,603,637
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,777,564 (60,765 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 568,277 (726 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.