Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, April 20th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, April 19th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,791 (69 increase)

Residents: 19,013 (16 increase)

Non-Residents: 778 (3 increase)

Deaths: 380 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 854 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,062 (no change)

Residents: 1,061 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,307 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,274 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,931 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,908 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,673 (no change)

Residents: 1,670 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,127 (8 increase)

Residents: 6,061 (8 increase)

Non-Residents: 66 (no change)

Deaths: 157 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,225 (no change)

Residents: 2,192 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,629 (11 increase)

Residents: 6,782 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 847 (2 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 308 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,193 (25 increase)

Residents: 19,968 (25 increase)

Non-Residents: 224 (no change)

Deaths: 359 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 723 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,701 (no change)

Residents: 2,680 (no change)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,173,138 (5,645 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,137,862 (5,554 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 88,521 (247 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,533 (62 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 676 (5 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 142,453,783 (773,465 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,035,771 (11,539 increase)

Total recovered globally: 81,603,637

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,777,564 (60,765 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 568,277 (726 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.