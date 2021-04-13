Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, April 13th

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Monday, April 12th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,643 (34 increase)

Residents: 18,874 (40 increase)

Non-Residents: 769 (no change)

Deaths: 377 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 844 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,061 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,060 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,303 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,270 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 32 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,925 (no change)

Residents: 1,902 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,665 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,662 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,099 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,034 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,221 (no change)

Residents: 2,188 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,538 (14 increase)

Residents: 6,701 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 837 (4 increase)

Deaths: 85 (no charge)

Hospitalizations: 304 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,961 (38 increase)

Residents: 19,749 (38 increase)

Non-Residents: 211 (no change)

Deaths: 357 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 718 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,695 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,674 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,134,914 (9,068 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,094,670 (8,925 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 87,287 (263 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,120 (64 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 664 (no change)

Total confirmed cases globally: 137,016,681 (701,077 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,940,833 (10,312 increase)

Total recovered globally: 78,044,653

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,247,665 (49,949 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 562,428 (509 increase)

