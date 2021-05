Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, May 27th

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, May 27th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,549 (13 increase)

Residents: 19,722 (12 increase)

Non-Residents: 827 (1 increase)

Deaths: 394 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 911 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,082 (no change)

Residents: 1,081 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,357 (no change)

Residents: 1,317 (no change)

Non-Residents: 40 (no change)

Deaths: 20 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 41 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,976 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,952 (no change)

Non-Residents: 24 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,704 (no change)

Residents: 1,701 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,296 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,223 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 73 (no change)

Deaths: 158 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 371 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,279 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,246 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 94 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,898 (4 increase)

Residents: 7,009 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 889 (1 increase)

Deaths: 89 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 325 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,850 (9 increase)

Residents: 20,612 (8 increase)

Non-Residents: 237 (1 increase)

Deaths: 366 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 757 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,749 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,728 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,318,480 (2,338 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,275,177 (2,279 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 94,767 (217 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,733 (86 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 736 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 168,593,044 (588,180 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,502,700 (13,083 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,771,172,748

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 33,209,921 (27,557 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 593,108 (1,296 increase)

