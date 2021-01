Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, Jan. 14

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

Bay County

Total Cases: 13,685, 108 case increase

Residents: 13,120, 120 case increase

Non-Residents: 565, 5 case increase

Deaths: 246, 7 case increase

Hospitalizations: 601, 21 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 916, 26 case increase

Residents: 915, 25 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 20, 1 case increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,082, 24 case increase

Residents: 1,058, 24 case increase

Non-Residents: 24, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 21, 2 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,501, 18 case increase

Residents: 1,483, 17 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 81, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,514, 104 case increase

Residents: 1,423, 15 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 32, no case increase

Hospitalizations: 52, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,209, 49 case increase

Residents: 5,149, 48 case increase

Non-Residents: 60, 1 case increase

Deaths: 122, no increase

Hospitalizations: 285, 3 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,942, 19 case increase

Residents: 1,912, 18 case increase

Non-Residents: 30, no case increase

Deaths: 32, No case increase

Hospitalizations: 72, no case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,710, 62 case increase

Residents: 5,143, 60 case increase

Non-Residents: 567, 2 case increase

Deaths: 59, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 232, 2 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 14,812, 170 case increase

Residents: 14,647, 168 case increase

Non-Residents: 164, 2 case increase

Deaths: 254, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 555, 4 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,226, 29 case increase

Residents: 2,205, 28 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, 1 case increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 123, 1 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,531,192, 13,720 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,503,529, 27,045 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 67,036, 402 case increase

Resident Deaths: 23,613, 217 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 368, 5 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 92,770,898, 608117 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,986,398, 12,307 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 51,186,450

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 23,215,680, 186,230 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 386,996, 3,057 case increase

