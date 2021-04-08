Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 8th

FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, April 7th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,523 (51 decrease)

Residents: 18,756 (44 increase)

Non-Residents: 767 (2 increase)

Deaths: 376 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 835 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,059 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,058 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,299 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,266 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 18 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 30 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,923 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,900 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,666 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,663 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,087 (no change)

Residents: 6,022 (no change)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,219 (no change)

Residents: 2,187 (no change)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (5 increase)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,419 (19 increase)

Residents: 6,628 (16 increase)

Non-Residents: 791 (3 increase)

Deaths: 84 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 303 (no charge)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,847 (32 increase)

Residents: 19,635 (33 increase)

Non-Residents: 210 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 356 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 712 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,685 (4 increase)

Residents: 2,665 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,104,686 (7,939 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,065,122 (7,763 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 86,499 (207 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,906 (84 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 656 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 133,602,864 (827,851 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,894,531 (13,850 increase)

Total recovered globally: 75,963,130

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,987,371 (80,019 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 559,965 (1,009 increase)

