Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 8th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, April 7th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,523 (51 decrease)
- Residents: 18,756 (44 increase)
- Non-Residents: 767 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 376 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 835 (2 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,059 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,058 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,299 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,266 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 18 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 30 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,923 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,900 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,666 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,663 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,087 (no change)
- Residents: 6,022 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 65 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,219 (no change)
- Residents: 2,187 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 32 (no change)
- Deaths: 52 (5 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,419 (19 increase)
- Residents: 6,628 (16 increase)
- Non-Residents: 791 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 84 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 303 (no charge)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,847 (32 increase)
- Residents: 19,635 (33 increase)
- Non-Residents: 210 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 356 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 712 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,685 (4 increase)
- Residents: 2,665 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 50 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,104,686 (7,939 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,065,122 (7,763 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 86,499 (207 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 33,906 (84 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 656 (2 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 133,602,864 (827,851 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,894,531 (13,850 increase)
Total recovered globally: 75,963,130
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,987,371 (80,019 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 559,965 (1,009 increase)
