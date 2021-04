Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 29th

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,978 (22 increase)

Residents: 19,189 (20 increase)

Non-Residents: 789 (2 increase)

Deaths: 385 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 877 (3 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,069 (no change)

Residents: 1,068 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,315 (6 increase)

Residents: 1,282 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,951 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,928 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,688 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,685 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,169 (4 increase)

Residents: 6,102 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 67 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 361 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,237 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,204 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,729 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,869 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 860 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 316 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,391 (36 increase)

Residents: 20,165 (36 increase)

Non-Residents: 225 (no change)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 733 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,718 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,697 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,228,212 (5,666 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,186,477 (5,553 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 90,262 (203 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,084 (54 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 693 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 149,927,702 (890,740 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,156,003 (14,860 increase)

Total recovered globally: 87,112,693

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,272,447 (58,065 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 574,947 (791 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.