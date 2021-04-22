Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 22nd

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,827 (20 increase)

Residents: 19,048 (20 increase)

Non-Residents: 779 (no change)

Deaths: 381 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 860 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,063 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,062 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,309 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,276 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,936 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,913 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 99 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,680 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,677 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,132 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,066 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 66 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 358 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,228 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,195 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,661 (15 increase)

Residents: 6,812 (15 increase)

Non-Residents: 849 (no change)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 310 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,246 (31 increase)

Residents: 20,019 (29 increase)

Non-Residents: 226 (2 increase)

Deaths: 359 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 728 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,704 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,683 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,191,038 (6,684 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,149,932 (6,574 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 88,958 (206 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,696 (80 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 682 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 144,189,570 (906,204 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,064,038 (14,400 increase)

Total recovered globally: 82,674,952

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,895,882 (75,364 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 569,828 (954 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.