Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 1st

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,412 (25 decrease)

Residents: 18,666 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 746 (3 increase)

Deaths: 375 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 827 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,055 (no change)

Residents: 1,054 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,296 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,263 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,917 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,894 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,660 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,657 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,063 (3 increase)

Residents: 5,999 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 151 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 356 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,214 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,182 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 89 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,335 (20 increase)

Residents: 6,555 (19 increase)

Non-Residents: 780 (1 increase)

Deaths: 83 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 301 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,771 (22 increase)

Residents: 19,560 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 210 (no change)

Deaths: 351 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 708 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,673 (no change)

Residents: 2,653 (no change)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 136 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,064,525 (6,790 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,026,083 (6,583 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 85,373 (176 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,494 (69 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 649 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 129,118,946 (481,973 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,819,809 (10,355 increase)

Total recovered globally: 73,251,805

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,470,721 (18,663 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 552,335 (472 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.