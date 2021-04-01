Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 1st

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, March 31st.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,412 (25 decrease)
- Residents: 18,666 (22 increase)
- Non-Residents: 746 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 375 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 827 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,055 (no change)
- Residents: 1,054 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,296 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,263 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,917 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,894 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,660 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,657 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,063 (3 increase)
- Residents: 5,999 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (no change)
- Deaths: 151 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 356 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,214 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,182 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 32 (no change)
- Deaths: 47 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 89 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,335 (20 increase)
- Residents: 6,555 (19 increase)
- Non-Residents: 780 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 83 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 301 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,771 (22 increase)
- Residents: 19,560 (22 increase)
- Non-Residents: 210 (no change)
- Deaths: 351 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 708 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,673 (no change)
- Residents: 2,653 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 50 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 136 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,064,525 (6,790 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,026,083 (6,583 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 85,373 (176 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 33,494 (69 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 649 (2 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 129,118,946 (481,973 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,819,809 (10,355 increase)
Total recovered globally: 73,251,805
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,470,721 (18,663 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 552,335 (472 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.