Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 15th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, April 14th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,674 (22 increase)
- Residents: 18,904 (21 increase)
- Non-Residents: 771 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 377 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 850 (4 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,061 (no change)
- Residents: 1,060 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,304 (1 decrease)
- Residents: 1,271 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 32 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,927 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,904 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,668 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,665 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,106 (3 increase)
- Residents: 6,041 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 65 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,221 (no change)
- Residents: 2,188 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,570 (10 increase)
- Residents: 6,729 (9 increase)
- Non-Residents: 841 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 85 (no charge)
- Hospitalizations: 307 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,069 (31 increase)
- Residents: 19,848 (23 increase)
- Non-Residents: 220 (8 increase)
- Deaths: 357 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 722 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,699 (no change)
- Residents: 2,678 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,148,448 (6,762 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,108,030 (6,665 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 87,742 (219 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 34,238 (74 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 669 (4 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 138,634,663 (781,705 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,978,227 (12,853 increase)
Total recovered globally: 78,960,995
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,458,323 (210,658 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 564,747 (2,319 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.