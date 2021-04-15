Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, April 15th

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, April 14th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,674 (22 increase)

Residents: 18,904 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 771 (1 increase)

Deaths: 377 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 850 (4 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,061 (no change)

Residents: 1,060 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,304 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,271 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 32 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,927 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,904 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,668 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,665 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,106 (3 increase)

Residents: 6,041 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,221 (no change)

Residents: 2,188 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,570 (10 increase)

Residents: 6,729 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 841 (1 increase)

Deaths: 85 (no charge)

Hospitalizations: 307 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,069 (31 increase)

Residents: 19,848 (23 increase)

Non-Residents: 220 (8 increase)

Deaths: 357 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 722 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,699 (no change)

Residents: 2,678 (no change)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,148,448 (6,762 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,108,030 (6,665 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 87,742 (219 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,238 (74 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 669 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 138,634,663 (781,705 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,978,227 (12,853 increase)

Total recovered globally: 78,960,995

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,458,323 (210,658 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 564,747 (2,319 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.