Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, May 3rd

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, April 30th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,054 (76 increase)

Residents: 19,254 (44 increase)

Non-Residents: 800 (2 increase)

Deaths: 386 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 878 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,074 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,073 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,316 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,282 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,958 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,935 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,688 (no change)

Residents: 1,685 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,183 (10 increase)

Residents: 6,114 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 69 (1 increase)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 363 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,242 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,209 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,759 (23 increase)

Residents: 6,896 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 863 (2 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 316 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,479 (61 increase)

Residents: 20,251 (59 increase)

Non-Residents: 227 (2 increase)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 736 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,725 (6 increase)

Residents: 2,704 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,245,853 (12,335 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,220,807 (12,112 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 90,889 (400 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,307 (146 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 702 (5 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 153,067,129 (2,249880 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,206,194 (34,909 increase)

Total recovered globally: 89,790,620

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,445,034 (111,571 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 577,314 (1,499 increase)

