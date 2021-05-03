Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, May 3rd

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, April 30th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 20,054 (76 increase)
- Residents: 19,254 (44 increase)
- Non-Residents: 800 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 386 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 878 (no change)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,074 (4 increase)
- Residents: 1,073 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,316 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,282 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 34 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,958 (4 increase)
- Residents: 1,935 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,688 (no change)
- Residents: 1,685 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,183 (10 increase)
- Residents: 6,114 (9 increase)
- Non-Residents: 69 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 363 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,242 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,209 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,759 (23 increase)
- Residents: 6,896 (21 increase)
- Non-Residents: 863 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 316 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,479 (61 increase)
- Residents: 20,251 (59 increase)
- Non-Residents: 227 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 361 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 736 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,725 (6 increase)
- Residents: 2,704 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,245,853 (12,335 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,220,807 (12,112 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 90,889 (400 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 35,307 (146 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 702 (5 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 153,067,129 (2,249880 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,206,194 (34,909 increase)
Total recovered globally: 89,790,620
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,445,034 (111,571 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 577,314 (1,499 increase)
