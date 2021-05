Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, May 24th

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, May 21st.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,512 (48 increase)

Residents: 19,688 (47 increase)

Non-Residents: 824 (1 increase)

Deaths: 393 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 908 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,082 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,081 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,349 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,309 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 40 (no change)

Deaths: 20 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 39 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,977 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,953 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 24 (1 increase)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,702 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,699 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,274 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,201 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 73 (1 increase)

Deaths: 158 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 370 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,275 (no change)

Residents: 2,242 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 93 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,886 (15 increase)

Residents: 6,998 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 888 (5 increase)

Deaths: 88 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 324 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,814 (42 increase)

Residents: 20,577 (41 increase)

Non-Residents: 236 (1 increase)

Deaths: 366 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 756 (4 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,747 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,726 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,311,941 (7,081 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,268,729 (6,916 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 94,176 (211 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,501 (60 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 734 (3 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 167,004,522 (1,299,235 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,467,796 (33,714 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,677,691,333

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 33,135,128 (58,423 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 590,141 (1,045 increase)

