Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, May 17th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, May 14th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,349 (43 increase)

Residents: 19,570 (43 increase)

Non-Residents: 822 (no change)

Deaths: 392 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 894 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,078 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,077 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,336 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,302 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 19 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 36 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,972 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,949 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,699 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,696 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,246 (2 increase)

Residents: 6,172 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 74 (no change)

Deaths: 157 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 369 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,270 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,237 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,854 (10 decrease)

Residents: 6,971 (9 decrease)

Non-Residents: 883 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 322 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,709 (30 increase)

Residents: 20,474 (30 increase)

Non-Residents: 234 (no change)

Deaths: 363 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 752 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,740 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,719 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,293,980 (7,777 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,251,148 (7,647 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 93,148 (255 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,133 (133 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 724 (5 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 163,229,741 (1,855,316 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,382,561 (33,813 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,477,432,910

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,959,871 (79,619 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 586,216 (1,222 increase)

