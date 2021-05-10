Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, May 10th

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, May 7th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,260 (47 increase)

Residents: 19,438 (43 increase)

Non-Residents: 822 (4 increase)

Deaths: 388 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 886 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,075 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,074 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,329 (7 increase)

Residents: 1,295 (7 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 35 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,966 (no change)

Residents: 1,943 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,695 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,692 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,230 (14 increase)

Residents: 6,158 (14 increase)

Non-Residents: 72 (no change)

Deaths: 157 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 366 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,262 (5 increase)

Residents: 2,229 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,812 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,939 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 873 (2 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 320 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,609 (43 increase)

Residents: 20,379 (42 increase)

Non-Residents: 229 (1 increase)

Deaths: 363 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 740 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,734 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,713 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,272,102 (9,504 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,229,567 (9,327 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 92,125 (277 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,783 (148 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 715 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 158,517,386 (2,211,534 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,260,511 (13,313 increase)

Total recovered globally: 92,485,197

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,732,189 (101,052 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 582,037 (1,463 increase)

