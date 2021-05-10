Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, May 10th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, May 7th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 20,260 (47 increase)
- Residents: 19,438 (43 increase)
- Non-Residents: 822 (4 increase)
- Deaths: 388 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 886 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,075 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,074 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,329 (7 increase)
- Residents: 1,295 (7 increase)
- Non-Residents: 34 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 35 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,966 (no change)
- Residents: 1,943 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,695 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,692 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,230 (14 increase)
- Residents: 6,158 (14 increase)
- Non-Residents: 72 (no change)
- Deaths: 157 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 366 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,262 (5 increase)
- Residents: 2,229 (5 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,812 (12 increase)
- Residents: 6,939 (9 increase)
- Non-Residents: 873 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 320 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,609 (43 increase)
- Residents: 20,379 (42 increase)
- Non-Residents: 229 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 363 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 740 (1 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,734 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,713 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 52 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,272,102 (9,504 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,229,567 (9,327 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 92,125 (277 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 35,783 (148 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 715 (4 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 158,517,386 (2,211,534 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,260,511 (13,313 increase)
Total recovered globally: 92,485,197
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,732,189 (101,052 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 582,037 (1,463 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.