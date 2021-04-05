Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, April 5th

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, April 2nd.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,472 (26 decrease)

Residents: 18,712 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 760 (4 increase)

Deaths: 375 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 827 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,056 (no change)

Residents: 1,055 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,296 (no change)

Residents: 1,263 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,919 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,896 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (1 decrease)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,663 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,660 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,074 (7 increase)

Residents: 6,009 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (1 increase)

Deaths: 155 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 356 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,216 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,184 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 89 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,375 (26 increase)

Residents: 6,591 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 784 (4 increase)

Deaths: 83 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 302 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,816 (30 increase)

Residents: 19,605 (30 increase)

Non-Residents: 210 (no change)

Deaths: 353 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 711 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,678 (no change)

Residents: 2,658 (no change)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (1 increase)

Florida’s total cases: 2,085,306 (14,291 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,046,280 (13,893 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 85,800 (262 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,710 (124 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 654 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 131,570,882 (1,578,823 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,856,545 (23,833 increase)

Total recovered globally: 74,661,318

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,735,626 (143,501 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 555,226 (1,325 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.