Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, April 26th

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, April 23th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,827 (74 increase)

Residents: 19,118 (53 increase)

Non-Residents: 783 (4 increase)

Deaths: 382 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 864 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,065 (no change)

Residents: 1,064 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,309 (no change)

Residents: 1,276 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,947 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,924 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 100 (1 increase)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,686 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,683 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,143 (7 increase)

Residents: 6,076 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 67 (1 increase)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 358 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,234 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,201 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,702 (29 increase)

Residents: 6,845 (23 increase)

Non-Residents: 857 (6 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 312 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,298 (27 increase)

Residents: 20,072 (28 increase)

Non-Residents: 225 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 361 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 729 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,710 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,689 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,208,584 (12,082 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,167,190 (11,871 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 89,457 (256 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,848 (89 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 686 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 147,412,110 (2,432,828 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,113,577 (37,093 increase)

Total recovered globally: 85,088,461

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,100,846 (150,015 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 572,361 (1,750 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.