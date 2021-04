Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, April 19th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, April 16th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,722 (50 increase)

Residents: 18,997 (47 increase)

Non-Residents: 775 (3 increase)

Deaths: 379 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 853 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,062 (no change)

Residents: 1,061 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,308 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,275 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 33 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,930 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,906 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 24 (1 increase)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,673 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,670 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,119 (10 increase)

Residents: 6,053 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 66 (1 increase)

Deaths: 157 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,225 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,192 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,618 (25 increase)

Residents: 6,773 (24 increase)

Non-Residents: 845 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 308 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,168 (99 increase)

Residents: 19,943 (63 increase)

Non-Residents: 224 (2 increase)

Deaths: 359 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 723 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,701 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,680 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,173,138 (17,394 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,132,308 (17,117 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 88,274 (331 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,471 (141 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 671 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 141,680,318 (2,178,902 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,024,235 (31,998 increase)

Total recovered globally: 81,015,332

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,716,799 (153,253 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 567,551 (1,484 increase)

