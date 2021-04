Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, April 11th

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Friday, April 9th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,609 (56 increase)

Residents: 18,840 (53 increase)

Non-Residents: 769 (3 increase)

Deaths: 377 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 842 (5 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,060 (no charge)

Residents: 1,059 (no charge)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (1 increase)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,302 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,269 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 18 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 31 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,925 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,902 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (1 increase)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,666 (no change)

Residents: 1,663 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (4 decrease)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,093 (5 increase)

Residents: 6,028 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,220 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,187 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (1 increase)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,524 (76 increase)

Residents: 6,691 (47 increase)

Non-Residents: 833 (29 increase)

Deaths: 85 (no charge)

Hospitalizations: 304 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,961 (57 increase)

Residents: 19,749 (56 increase)

Non-Residents: 211 (1 increase)

Deaths: 357 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 718 (5 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,694 (5 increase)

Residents: 2,673 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (1 increase)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,125,846 (14,039 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,085,745 (13,692 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 87,024 (318 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,056 (88 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 664 (6 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 136,315,604 (2,087,154 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,940,833 (33,522 increase)

Total recovered globally: 77,593,298

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,247,665 (210,347 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 562,428 (1,853 increase)

