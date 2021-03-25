Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, March 25th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

These numbers are compared to Wednesday, March 24th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,458 (15 decrease)

Residents: 18,712 (15 decrease)

Non-Residents: 746 (no charge)

Deaths: 369 (no charge)

Hospitalizations: 819 (4 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,051 (no change)

Residents: 1,050 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,293 (no change)

Residents: 1,260 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,907 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,884 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (1 increase)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,647 (no change)

Residents: 1,644 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,046 (8 increase)

Residents: 5,982 (7 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 154 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 355 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,209 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,178 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 87 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,284 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,508 (8 increase)

Non-Residents: 776 (4 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 297 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,643 (24 increase)

Residents: 19,457 (24 increase)

Non-Residents: 209 (no change)

Deaths: 347 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 705 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,658 (no change)

Residents: 2,638 (no change)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,027,429 (5,773 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,989,922 (5,648 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 84,203 (197 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,957 (107 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 632 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 123,964,077 (559,065 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,747,525 (8,620 increase)

Total recovered globally: 70,926,732

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,980,628 (53,848 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 545,597 (873 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.