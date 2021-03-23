Coronavirus by the numbers for March 23rd

These numbers are compared to Monday, March 22nd.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,435 (24 increase)
- Residents: 18,689 (20 increase)
- Non-Residents: 746 (4 increase)
- Deaths: 369 (no charge)
- Hospitalizations: 814 (3 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,051 (no change)
- Residents: 1,050 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,293 (no change)
- Residents: 1,260 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,900 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,877 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 41 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,647 (no change)
- Residents: 1,644 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,031 (4 increase)
- Residents: 5,963 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (no change)
- Deaths: 154 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 353 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,207 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,176 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 46 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 87 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,262 (4 increase)
- Residents: 6,493 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 769 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 297 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,623 (22 increase)
- Residents: 19,413 (22 increase)
- Non-Residents: 209 (no change)
- Deaths: 344 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 704 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,657 (6 increase)
- Residents: 2,637 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,016,513 (5,302 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 1,979,240 (5,189 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 83,804 (301 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 32,820 (41 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 629 (no change)
Total confirmed cases globally: 123,964,077 (436,126 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,728,117 (33,103 increase)
Total recovered globally: 70,321,748
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,899,000 (50,170 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 543,375 (739 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.