Coronavirus by the numbers for March 23rd

A vial of of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

These numbers are compared to Monday, March 22nd.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,435 (24 increase)

Residents: 18,689 (20 increase)

Non-Residents: 746 (4 increase)

Deaths: 369 (no charge)

Hospitalizations: 814 (3 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,051 (no change)

Residents: 1,050 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,293 (no change)

Residents: 1,260 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,900 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,877 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,647 (no change)

Residents: 1,644 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,031 (4 increase)

Residents: 5,963 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 154 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 353 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,207 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,176 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 87 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,262 (4 increase)

Residents: 6,493 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 769 (2 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 297 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,623 (22 increase)

Residents: 19,413 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 209 (no change)

Deaths: 344 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 704 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,657 (6 increase)

Residents: 2,637 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,016,513 (5,302 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,979,240 (5,189 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 83,804 (301 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,820 (41 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 629 (no change)

Total confirmed cases globally: 123,964,077 (436,126 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,728,117 (33,103 increase)

Total recovered globally: 70,321,748

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,899,000 (50,170 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 543,375 (739 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.