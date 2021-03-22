Coronavirus by the numbers for March 22nd

A vial of of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

These numbers are compared to Friday, March 19th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,411 (23 increase)

Residents: 18,669 (19 increase)

Non-Residents: 742 (4 increase)

Deaths: 369 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 811 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,051 (no change)

Residents: 1,050 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,293 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,260 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,898 (5 increase)

Residents: 1,875 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,647 (no change)

Residents: 1,644 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,027 (11 increase)

Residents: 5,963 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 154 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 352 (2 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,206 (no change)

Residents: 2,175 (no change)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 87 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,258 (19 increase)

Residents: 6,491 (17 increase)

Non-Residents: 767 (2 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 296 (2 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,601 (26 increase)

Residents: 19,391 (25 increase)

Non-Residents: 209 (1 increase)

Deaths: 344 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 704 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,651 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,631 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,011,211 (11,954 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,974,051 (26,217 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 83,503 (314 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,779 (128 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 629 (7 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 123,527,951 (1,483,575 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,695,014 (20,049 increase)

Total recovered globally: 69,977,363

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,848,830 (166,225 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 542,636 (2,670 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.